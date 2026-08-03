HighPeak Energy (HPK) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $240.0330 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.The firm had revenue of $215.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts: Sign Up

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HPK shares. Wall Street Zen raised HighPeak Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, HighPeak Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HighPeak Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company's stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc NASDAQ: HPK is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HighPeak Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HighPeak Energy wasn't on the list.

While HighPeak Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here