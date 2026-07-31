HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 8.2% - Should You Buy?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.1750. Approximately 246,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 867,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HighPeak Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.36. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $215.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.14 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company's revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 94,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 55,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 70,590 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 617,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc NASDAQ: HPK is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

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