Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Given "Buy" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,760 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock's previous close.

HILS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,625 to GBX 2,930 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,750 price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,813.33.

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Hill & Smith Price Performance

HILS remained flat at GBX 2,460 on Wednesday. 447,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,784. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.21. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,634 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,481.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,259.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,218.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 132.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill & Smith will post 129.1287386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation. Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value. Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

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