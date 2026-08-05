Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTH. Wall Street Zen lowered Hilltop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hilltop from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hilltop from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.00.

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Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 55,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,184. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.18 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director Rhodes R. Bobbitt sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,608. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hilltop by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 165,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 39.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81,448 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company's stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc NYSE: HTH is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

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