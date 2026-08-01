Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.33.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.1%

HGV stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $9,908,919.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 904,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,957,235.13. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,568,347.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,190.90. The trade was a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 489.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $32,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,538 shares of the company's stock worth $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 684,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,423,000 after buying an additional 577,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,680,000 after buying an additional 521,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Hilton Grand Vacations

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Grand Vacations this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hilton Grand Vacations reported adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share , up from $0.54 a year ago. The result exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.86, although it was below the broader consensus estimate of $0.97. Hilton Grand Vacations Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Hilton Grand Vacations reported adjusted earnings of , up from $0.54 a year ago. The result exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.86, although it was below the broader consensus estimate of $0.97. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue rose 7.3% year over year to approximately $1.36 billion , indicating continued top-line growth despite falling slightly short of the $1.38 billion analyst forecast. Hilton Grand Vacations' Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise

Quarterly revenue rose 7.3% year over year to approximately , indicating continued top-line growth despite falling slightly short of the $1.38 billion analyst forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s results show ongoing demand for its vacation-ownership business, but investors are likely focused on whether the company can convert revenue growth into stronger margins and meet full-year expectations. Hilton Grand Vacations Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management’s results show ongoing demand for its vacation-ownership business, but investors are likely focused on whether the company can convert revenue growth into stronger margins and meet full-year expectations. Negative Sentiment: Fewer contract sales and elevated construction costs reduced profitability. The earnings miss against the main analyst consensus and revenue shortfall triggered a negative market reaction, adding pressure to a highly leveraged company with a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Hilton Grand Vacations Shares Fall After 2Q Results Miss Estimates

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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