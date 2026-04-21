Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $363.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the company's previous close.

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.00.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $342.33 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $344.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $310.14 and its 200-day moving average is $291.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.Hilton Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,463,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,606,172,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company's stock worth $2,620,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,650,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,294,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,808,143,000 after purchasing an additional 284,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,778,000 after acquiring an additional 475,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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