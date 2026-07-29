Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $368.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $367.00 to $368.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $352.91.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.3%

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $323.26 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $334.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $253.54 and a twelve month high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,309 shares of the company's stock worth $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hilton reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.29, slightly above the $2.27 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. System-wide comparable RevPAR rose 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher franchise fees and room rates. Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results

Hilton reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.29, slightly above the $2.27 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. System-wide comparable RevPAR rose 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher franchise fees and room rates. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.89-$9.01 from $8.79-$8.91 and expects full-year RevPAR growth of 3% to 3.5%. Hilton also outlined plans to return approximately $3.5 billion to shareholders, including repurchases and dividends. Hilton expects RevPAR growth and shareholder returns

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.89-$9.01 from $8.79-$8.91 and expects full-year RevPAR growth of 3% to 3.5%. Hilton also outlined plans to return approximately $3.5 billion to shareholders, including repurchases and dividends. Positive Sentiment: Hilton declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record August 21. The dividend provides a modest ongoing return, with an annualized yield of roughly 0.2%.

Hilton declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record August 21. The dividend provides a modest ongoing return, with an annualized yield of roughly 0.2%. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.28-$2.34 was below Wall Street’s $2.42 estimate. The shortfall raised concerns that near-term earnings momentum may be weaker than previously expected, leading to pressure on HLT shares. Hilton sees World Cup boost but shares fall on soft guidance

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.28-$2.34 was below Wall Street’s $2.42 estimate. The shortfall raised concerns that near-term earnings momentum may be weaker than previously expected, leading to pressure on HLT shares. Negative Sentiment: Although Hilton increased its full-year outlook, the new EPS range remains below the $9.03 analyst consensus, limiting the positive impact of the guidance increase. Investors also appeared to discount the quarterly earnings beat because expectations for the stock were high.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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