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Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Himalaya Shipping logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Himalaya Shipping declared a $0.06 per share dividend, with an ex-dividend date of April 17, a record date of April 20 and payable on April 27.
  • The dividend appears well covered by earnings (dividend payout ratio ~3.7%), though the company shows high leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
  • Shares traded around $13.78 (1-year range $4.47–$14.95) and the company has a market cap of $642.8M; last quarter EPS was $0.29, missing estimates by $0.01.
  • Interested in Himalaya Shipping? Here are five stocks we like better.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Himalaya Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HSHP stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $642.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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