Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.0490) per share and revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:HIMS opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -308.74, a PEG ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 2.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 48,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,172,732.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,623.91. This trade represents a 27.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $619,243.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,675,443.63. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,339. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

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