Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44), FiscalAI reports. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.88 million.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. 54,698,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,104,969. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

Key Headlines Impacting Hims & Hers Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hims & Hers raised its outlook for FY 2026 revenue to $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion, ahead of the $2.7 billion consensus, suggesting management sees continued strong demand for its telehealth and digital care offerings.

Hims & Hers raised its outlook for FY 2026 revenue to $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion, ahead of the $2.7 billion consensus, suggesting management sees continued strong demand for its telehealth and digital care offerings. Positive Sentiment: The company also guided Q2 2026 revenue to $680 million-$700 million, above Wall Street’s $643.8 million estimate, which may help offset concerns from the latest earnings miss.

The company also guided Q2 2026 revenue to $680 million-$700 million, above Wall Street’s $643.8 million estimate, which may help offset concerns from the latest earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Hims & Hers continues to expand its digital healthcare platform with new care offerings, including labs, menopause and testosterone care, along with broader international and GLP-1-related initiatives. Article: Hims & Hers Expands Digital Healthcare Platform via New Care Offerings

Hims & Hers continues to expand its digital healthcare platform with new care offerings, including labs, menopause and testosterone care, along with broader international and GLP-1-related initiatives. Negative Sentiment: First-quarter results disappointed, with EPS of -$0.40 versus expectations for $0.04 and revenue of $608.1 million versus $616.9 million expected, which explains the pressure on the stock.

First-quarter results disappointed, with EPS of -$0.40 versus expectations for $0.04 and revenue of $608.1 million versus $616.9 million expected, which explains the pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction has been cautious after the earnings release, with coverage noting that shares are falling because the quarter came in below Wall Street expectations. Article: Hims & Hers Stock Sinks. Why Earnings Offered Wall Street A Big Surprise.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 5,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $136,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,086.88. The trade was a 38.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $956,279.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 281,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,355.30. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,706. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,612 shares of the company's stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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