Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Bank of America

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock's previous close.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.50.

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Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.Hims & Hers Health's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,792.58. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 19,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $588,564.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 262,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,101.84. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,706. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,783,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,065,399,000 after buying an additional 223,892 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,561,000 after buying an additional 2,533,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,210,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 608,950 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Hims & Hers Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hims & Hers raised its FY2026 revenue outlook to $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion, above Wall Street expectations, signaling management expects stronger sales momentum ahead.

Hims & Hers raised its FY2026 revenue outlook to $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion, above Wall Street expectations, signaling management expects stronger sales momentum ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company said Q2 revenue should come in between $680 million and $700 million, also above consensus, which suggests recovery after the weak first quarter.

The company said Q2 revenue should come in between $680 million and $700 million, also above consensus, which suggests recovery after the weak first quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst activity was mixed but still supportive overall, with JPMorgan maintaining an overweight rating and Needham raising its price target to $35, reflecting confidence in longer-term growth.

Analyst activity was mixed but still supportive overall, with JPMorgan maintaining an overweight rating and Needham raising its price target to $35, reflecting confidence in longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call option buying and articles highlighting strong demand for personalized care and the GLP-1/Novo Nordisk partnership indicate some traders and investors are still betting on a rebound.

Unusual call option buying and articles highlighting strong demand for personalized care and the GLP-1/Novo Nordisk partnership indicate some traders and investors are still betting on a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage ahead of earnings focused on expectations, option activity, and the company’s expanded digital health offerings, including labs, menopause, and testosterone care.

Recent coverage ahead of earnings focused on expectations, option activity, and the company’s expanded digital health offerings, including labs, menopause, and testosterone care. Neutral Sentiment: Hims & Hers also said it plans to move from quarterly to annual shareholder letters, though it will continue earnings calls and releases.

Hims & Hers also said it plans to move from quarterly to annual shareholder letters, though it will continue earnings calls and releases. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of -$0.40 versus expectations for a profit and revenue of $608.1 million versus $616.8 million expected, which is the main reason the stock sold off.

Q1 results missed estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of -$0.40 versus expectations for a profit and revenue of $608.1 million versus $616.8 million expected, which is the main reason the stock sold off. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened sharply as the company posted a $92.1 million net loss, and gross margin fell as the GLP-1 weight-loss transition disrupted sales recognition and increased costs.

Profitability weakened sharply as the company posted a $92.1 million net loss, and gross margin fell as the GLP-1 weight-loss transition disrupted sales recognition and increased costs. Negative Sentiment: The earnings miss prompted several headlines describing the stock as plunging or being hammered, and JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $35 to $33 after the “messy” quarter.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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