Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock's previous close.

HNGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hinge Health from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Hinge Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Hinge Health from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hinge Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.87.

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Hinge Health Stock Performance

Shares of HNGE opened at $88.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.13. Hinge Health has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Hinge Health had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 310.62%. The business had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hinge Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hinge Health news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 181,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $16,371,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James Pursley sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $2,287,230.00. Following the sale, the president owned 740,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,351,571.07. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,954,433 shares of company stock worth $300,724,532 over the last 90 days. 18.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hinge Health by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hinge Health during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Hinge Health by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hinge Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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