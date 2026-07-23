Hippo (HIPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $139.8610 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter. Hippo had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 23.45%. On average, analysts expect Hippo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hippo Stock Down 3.8%

HIPO stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49. Hippo has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIPO shares. Texas Capital raised shares of Hippo to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hippo from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Hippo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hippo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIPO

Insider Activity

In other Hippo news, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 604,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,374,145.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $95,708.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,714,065.30. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,667 shares of company stock valued at $498,859. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Hippo by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hippo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hippo by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company's stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo's policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

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