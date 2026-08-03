HireQuest (HQI) to Release Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. HireQuest had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 21.98%.The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HireQuest alerts: Sign Up

HireQuest Price Performance

HireQuest stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. HireQuest's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in HireQuest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,866 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HireQuest by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,333 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,013 shares of the company's stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded HireQuest from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on HireQuest from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireQuest currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQI

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc is a publicly traded holding company that provides equipment rental and workforce solutions across North America through two primary operating subsidiaries. Its Coast Equipment Rentals division offers a broad range of support equipment—such as pumps, trench safety systems, power and HVAC units, air compressors, light towers and generators—to the construction, industrial, municipal and environmental markets. Coast Equipment Rentals operates more than 135 branch locations in 36 U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HireQuest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HireQuest wasn't on the list.

While HireQuest currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here