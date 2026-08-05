Hiscox's (HSX) "Add" Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "add" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,960 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt's target price points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock's current price.

HSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,760 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,050 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 1,148 price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,850 price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,770.17.

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Hiscox Trading Up 1.6%

HSX stock traded up GBX 28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,805. 2,659,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,386,282. The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.40. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 1,257.18 and a one year high of GBX 1,966.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,810.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,641.98.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox is a global, specialty insurer, listed on the London Stock Exchange and headquartered in Bermuda. We have grown from our roots as a niche Lloyd's of London underwriter into a diversified international insurance group operating across direct‑to‑consumer, broker and partner‑distributed retail insurance; large and complex commercial insurance; reinsurance and insurance‑linked strategies. We currently employ over 3,000 people worldwide across 13 countries and 31 offices. We have a distinctive brand, energised and ambitious teams, a strong balance sheet, and plenty of room to grow in each of our chosen markets and lines of business.

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