Holley (HLLY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Holley to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $172.6320 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.06 million. Holley had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Holley Stock Performance

NYSE:HLLY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Holley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Holley from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, June 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Holley to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $4.00 target price on Holley in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Holley from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holley

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Holley by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company's stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high‐performance automotive products for the enthusiast market. Through its portfolio of well‐known brands, the company develops fuel delivery systems, intake manifolds, ignition components, nitrous oxide systems, digital controls and other engine‐dress accessories tailored to both street and competition applications. Holley's products are sold through a network of domestic and international distributors, retailers and directly to professional race teams and hobbyists.

The company's product offerings span mechanical and electronic fuel injection, carburetion, engine management, add‐on power systems and calibration tools.

Further Reading

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