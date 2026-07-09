Holly May Sells 150,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) insider Holly May sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,527,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,896,060.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holly May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Holly May sold 100,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

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Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 1.5%

WOOF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 1,701,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $824.57 million, a P/E ratio of 127.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.83 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.05 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WOOF

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc NASDAQ: WOOF is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

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