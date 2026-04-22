Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target Raised to $65.50

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Hovde Group from $62.00 to $65.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Hovde Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.17.

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Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HBCP opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The stock's 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 500 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,983. This represents a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,209 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 119,053 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,496 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Home Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Home Bancorp reported $1.45 EPS vs. $1.39 expected and revenue of $38.22M vs. $33.63M expected; margins and ROE remained healthy, which supports earnings credibility. Home Bancorp (HBCP) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q1 results beat consensus — Home Bancorp reported $1.45 EPS vs. $1.39 expected and revenue of $38.22M vs. $33.63M expected; margins and ROE remained healthy, which supports earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: Company-reported profitability metrics: net margin (~22%) and ROE (~11%) underscore solid core performance and helped the quarter outperform year-ago EPS. View Press Release

Company-reported profitability metrics: net margin (~22%) and ROE (~11%) underscore solid core performance and helped the quarter outperform year-ago EPS. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share (annualized yield ~2.0%), payable May 15 to holders of record May 4; supports shareholder income case.

Dividend declared — board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share (annualized yield ~2.0%), payable May 15 to holders of record May 4; supports shareholder income case. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — management commentary and Q&A are published (useful for detail on loan growth, NIM, credit outlook), but material market-moving guidance was not highlighted in headlines. Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript available — management commentary and Q&A are published (useful for detail on loan growth, NIM, credit outlook), but material market-moving guidance was not highlighted in headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Investor presentation/slides posted — provides quarter detail and metrics for modeling but doesn't appear to contain new, market-moving guidance beyond the reported results. Home Bancorp, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Investor presentation/slides posted — provides quarter detail and metrics for modeling but doesn't appear to contain new, market-moving guidance beyond the reported results. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking / valuation and market context — the stock had recently neared its 52-week high, so some intraday weakness looks like trimming of gains after the print; with a modest dividend yield and consensus EPS growth that is steady rather than accelerated, investors may be locking in gains rather than buying more today.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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