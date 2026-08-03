Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.4340, with a volume of 35757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group upped their price target on Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBCP

Home Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Home Bancorp's payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John J. Iv Zollinger sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $54,421.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,751.11. This represents a 10.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,129,225.50. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,742 shares of company stock worth $238,985. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,268 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,727 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,925 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the bank's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

Further Reading

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