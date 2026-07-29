Honest (HNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $77.8290 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Honest had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.25 million. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Honest Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Honest has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $420.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 119,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $374,881.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,946,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,391,856.14. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 12,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $40,462.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 483,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,540.02. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,058 shares of company stock worth $550,591. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth $9,104,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,006,646 shares of the company's stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honest by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,331 shares of the company's stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 627,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Honest by 187.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 353,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 39.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 350,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $3.40 price objective on Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honest from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HNST

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc NASDAQ: HNST is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

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