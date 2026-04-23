Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.350-10.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.8 billion-$39.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.5 billion.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0%

HON opened at $219.97 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $185.13 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $233.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.37.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Evercore lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quantinuum (majority‑owned by Honeywell) confidentially filed a draft S‑1 for a U.S. IPO, signaling Honeywell can unlock value from its quantum computing unit and potentially raise cash or create a high‑growth public asset. The move (traditional IPO vs. SPAC) also supports credibility for the business unit. Read More.

Quantinuum (majority‑owned by Honeywell) confidentially filed a draft S‑1 for a U.S. IPO, signaling Honeywell can unlock value from its quantum computing unit and potentially raise cash or create a high‑growth public asset. The move (traditional IPO vs. SPAC) also supports credibility for the business unit. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell won a technology deal with Nigeria’s Dangote to expand petrochemicals at the Dangote refinery — a meaningful commercial contract that adds revenue visibility in Chemicals/Process Solutions and underscores Honeywell’s global industrial positioning. Read More.

Honeywell won a technology deal with Nigeria’s Dangote to expand petrochemicals at the Dangote refinery — a meaningful commercial contract that adds revenue visibility in Chemicals/Process Solutions and underscores Honeywell’s global industrial positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish coverage and public endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer highlighting Honeywell) can support sentiment and retail/institutional interest, helping momentum into earnings and the Quantinuum story. Read More.

Bullish coverage and public endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer highlighting Honeywell) can support sentiment and retail/institutional interest, helping momentum into earnings and the Quantinuum story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis on spinoffs suggests newly public units often outperform parents over time, but benefits typically materialize after several months — relevant if Quantinuum is spun out, but timing and structure remain uncertain. Read More.

Analysis on spinoffs suggests newly public units often outperform parents over time, but benefits typically materialize after several months — relevant if Quantinuum is spun out, but timing and structure remain uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 earnings previews show mixed analyst estimates and warn of lower first‑quarter sales as operations are disrupted by the Iran conflict; this creates near‑term revenue and margin risk that could pressure the stock around the earnings release. Read More.

Q1 earnings previews show mixed analyst estimates and warn of lower first‑quarter sales as operations are disrupted by the Iran conflict; this creates near‑term revenue and margin risk that could pressure the stock around the earnings release. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other previews (Seeking Alpha/MarketWatch/Yahoo) highlight mixed guidance and uneven segment outlooks — investors may focus on near‑term free cash flow and margin trends, which could temper enthusiasm from the Quantinuum announcement until results and management commentary arrive. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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