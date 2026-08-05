Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $390,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 307,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,979,921.87. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $394,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $346,875.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Marita Zuraitis sold 14 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $646.10.

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Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.98. 48,322 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Horace Mann Educators's payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10,953.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on HMN

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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