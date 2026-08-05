Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

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Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 193,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,851. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $55.56.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $390,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 307,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,979,921.87. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,514 shares of company stock worth $1,132,396. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 7,485 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,760 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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