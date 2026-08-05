Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.600-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 193,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,760. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $390,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 307,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,979,921.87. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 22,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,396 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,504 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,774 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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