Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.150-2.180 EPS.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,235,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,265. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.27.

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Key Stories Impacting Host Hotels & Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Host Hotels reported funds from operations (FFO) of $0.63 per share, above the $0.62 consensus estimate and up from $0.58 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.4% year over year to $1.64 billion, exceeding expectations of $1.62 billion. Host Hotels Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Host Hotels reported funds from operations (FFO) of $0.63 per share, above the $0.62 consensus estimate and up from $0.58 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.4% year over year to $1.64 billion, exceeding expectations of $1.62 billion. Positive Sentiment: Strong hotel performance: Comparable hotel RevPAR increased 7.0%, while comparable total RevPAR rose 5.9%, indicating solid demand and pricing across the company’s lodging portfolio. Host Hotels Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Comparable hotel RevPAR increased 7.0%, while comparable total RevPAR rose 5.9%, indicating solid demand and pricing across the company’s lodging portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: Host raised its 2026 comparable hotel RevPAR and total RevPAR growth guidance to 4.75%–5.25%. Its EPS guidance of $2.15–$2.18 also exceeds the $2.13 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of $6.1 billion–$6.2 billion is at or above expectations. Host Hotels Earnings and Guidance Update

Host raised its 2026 comparable hotel RevPAR and total RevPAR growth guidance to 4.75%–5.25%. Its EPS guidance of $2.15–$2.18 also exceeds the $2.13 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of $6.1 billion–$6.2 billion is at or above expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term sustainability efforts: Host published its 2026 corporate responsibility report, highlighting environmental, social and governance initiatives. The announcement supports the company’s long-term positioning but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Host Hotels 2026 Corporate Responsibility Report

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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