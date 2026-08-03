Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Given New $145.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $171.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $161.00 to $147.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $166.38.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HLI opened at $125.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $112.83 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 16.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $941,378.90. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,378.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 103.4% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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