Go Pro
→ The dollar just broke (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Hovde Group Increases Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK) Price Target to $39.50

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Commercial Bancgroup logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hovde Group raised Commercial Bancgroup’s price target from $34.00 to $39.50 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying 15.73% potential upside.
  • Commercial Bancgroup reported quarterly EPS of $0.75 on revenue of $32.80 million, with a 30.07% net margin and 14.06% return on equity.
  • The stock opened at $34.13 after declining 1.5%; analysts’ overall consensus rating remains “Hold,” based on one Buy and one Sell rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Commercial Bancgroup.

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Hovde Group from $34.00 to $39.50 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Hovde Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the company's current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Commercial Bancgroup from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Bancgroup presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Bancgroup

Commercial Bancgroup Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CBK stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Commercial Bancgroup has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $467.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69.

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. Commercial Bancgroup had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Bancgroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Commercial Bancgroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Commercial Bancgroup in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Commercial Bancgroup during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Bancgroup during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Bancgroup during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Commercial Bancgroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution that offers traditional consumer and commercial products and services to serve businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Commercial Bancgroup Right Now?

Before you consider Commercial Bancgroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Commercial Bancgroup wasn't on the list.

While Commercial Bancgroup currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines