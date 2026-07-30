Hovde Group Increases Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK) Price Target to $39.50

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Hovde Group from $34.00 to $39.50 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Hovde Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the company's current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Commercial Bancgroup from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Bancgroup presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Bancgroup

Commercial Bancgroup Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CBK stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Commercial Bancgroup has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $467.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69.

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. Commercial Bancgroup had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Bancgroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Commercial Bancgroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Commercial Bancgroup in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Commercial Bancgroup during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Bancgroup during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Bancgroup during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Commercial Bancgroup Company Profile

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution that offers traditional consumer and commercial products and services to serve businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

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