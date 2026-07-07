Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.9474.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $9.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.68. The company had a trading volume of 301,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,344. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $261.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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