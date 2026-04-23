Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Howmet Aerospace has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,315,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $267.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.75.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.89.

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Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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