Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) EVP Neil Edward Marchuk Sells 41,932 Shares

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Edward Marchuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $246.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.20. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.22 and a 1-year high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.84.

View Our Latest Report on HWM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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