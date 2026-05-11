Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.84.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,224. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $155.22 and a 12 month high of $280.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average is $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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