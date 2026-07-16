HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.10 and last traded at $100.9280, with a volume of 901666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.46.

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Key Headlines Impacting HSBC

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded Indian equities to neutral, citing easing oil prices, returning foreign inflows, and lower earnings risk for Indian companies. That move reinforces HSBC’s bullish read on one of Asia’s key markets and may be viewed favorably by investors. Article Title

HSBC upgraded Indian equities to neutral, citing easing oil prices, returning foreign inflows, and lower earnings risk for Indian companies. That move reinforces HSBC’s bullish read on one of Asia’s key markets and may be viewed favorably by investors. Positive Sentiment: HSBC also upgraded India in another note, saying valuations are attractive and earnings risks are easing as oil prices fall and domestic consumption stays strong. The market may interpret this as evidence of improving conditions in a major growth region for HSBC. Article Title

HSBC also upgraded India in another note, saying valuations are attractive and earnings risks are easing as oil prices fall and domestic consumption stays strong. The market may interpret this as evidence of improving conditions in a major growth region for HSBC. Positive Sentiment: HSBC said SK Hynix remains its top pick despite recent weakness, arguing that AI-driven memory demand can keep earnings growing. The call supports HSBC’s reputation for constructive Asia research and may boost sentiment around its market insights. Article Title

HSBC said SK Hynix remains its top pick despite recent weakness, arguing that AI-driven memory demand can keep earnings growing. The call supports HSBC’s reputation for constructive Asia research and may boost sentiment around its market insights. Positive Sentiment: Citi said concerns around UK politics and Chinese regulation should fade for UK banks, leaving attention on strong return trajectories and margin expansion. While not HSBC-specific, the sector backdrop is constructive for HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC . Article Title

Citi said concerns around UK politics and Chinese regulation should fade for UK banks, leaving attention on strong return trajectories and margin expansion. While not HSBC-specific, the sector backdrop is constructive for . Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank downgraded HSBC to hold from buy. This is a negative-sounding analyst action, but it appears isolated and does not come with a broader fundamental warning. Article Title

Erste Group Bank downgraded HSBC to hold from buy. This is a negative-sounding analyst action, but it appears isolated and does not come with a broader fundamental warning. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC was selected to help manage the platform for the UK’s first digital sovereign bond, which could be a long-term strategic win, but the immediate financial impact is unclear. Article Title

HSBC was selected to help manage the platform for the UK’s first digital sovereign bond, which could be a long-term strategic win, but the immediate financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Reuters-linked coverage said HSBC is offering unusually high leverage to attract NRI deposits under India’s dollar deposit scheme. That could help growth, but it may also signal aggressive competition for funding and deposits. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41. The company has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

Insider Transactions at HSBC

In related news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $418,757.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,061.03. This represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,800,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,400,385,000 after purchasing an additional 402,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HSBC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,483,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $588,757,000 after buying an additional 993,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HSBC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,045,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $216,144,000 after acquiring an additional 136,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HSBC by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,385,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $196,811,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $113,577,000 after acquiring an additional 627,857 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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