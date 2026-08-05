HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.06%.

Here are the key takeaways from HSBC's conference call:

Strong second-quarter performance: Revenue rose 7% year over year to $19 billion, profit before tax increased 13% to $10.3 billion, and annualized return on tangible equity reached 19.5%. All four businesses delivered returns above 17%.

Revenue rose 7% year over year to $19 billion, profit before tax increased 13% to $10.3 billion, and annualized return on tangible equity reached 19.5%. All four businesses delivered returns above 17%. HSBC upgraded full-year 2026 banking net interest income guidance to at least $46 billion , citing balance-sheet growth, supportive rates, and reinvestment of maturing structural-hedge assets. The bank also restarted share buybacks with a program of up to $1 billion.

HSBC upgraded full-year 2026 banking net interest income guidance to , citing balance-sheet growth, supportive rates, and reinvestment of maturing structural-hedge assets. The bank also restarted share buybacks with a program of up to $1 billion. Wealth and transaction banking showed strong momentum: wealth fee and other income increased 21% in the quarter, net new money reached $25 billion, and Wholesale Transaction Banking fee income rose 7%. Loan growth was $20 billion, led by the U.K., Hong Kong and trade-related lending.

Wealth and transaction banking showed strong momentum: wealth fee and other income increased 21% in the quarter, net new money reached $25 billion, and Wholesale Transaction Banking fee income rose 7%. Loan growth was $20 billion, led by the U.K., Hong Kong and trade-related lending. HSBC raised its organizational simplification savings target from $1.5 billion to $2 billion , with the additional savings expected to create capacity for investment in growth, technology and AI. Hang Seng Bank synergies are progressing, with more than 80% of execution work streams live and reported synergies targeted at $500 million.

HSBC raised its organizational simplification savings target from $1.5 billion to , with the additional savings expected to create capacity for investment in growth, technology and AI. Hang Seng Bank synergies are progressing, with more than 80% of execution work streams live and reported synergies targeted at $500 million. Management indicated that accelerated investment could increase 2027 costs, with any additional performance-related pay also modestly lifting 2026 expenses if momentum continues. Credit conditions remain an area to monitor: second-quarter expected credit losses were $1.1 billion, including $200 million tied to Hong Kong commercial real estate, while pockets of pressure persist in U.K. and Asian mid-market credit.

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HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,139,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $107.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. HSBC's payout ratio is 32.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of HSBC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HSBC news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting HSBC

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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