HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Director Sells $1,913,130.24 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,913,130.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 362,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,520,640. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $2,233,375.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total value of $2,090,033.00.

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HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $17.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 246.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.45 and a twelve month high of $682.57. The stock's 50 day moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average is $332.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $517.00 to $442.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $412.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 88.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 12.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in HubSpot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HubSpot by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $209,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,469 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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