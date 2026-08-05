HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.230-13.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 3.250-3.270 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair lowered HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.86.

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HubSpot Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.14. 3,877,338 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,823. The business's fifty day moving average price is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.83. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $169.63 and a 12-month high of $525.51.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.24. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm had revenue of $911.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.31 million. HubSpot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.230-13.310 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.42 per share, with a total value of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $540,411.96. This represents a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 25,500 shares valued at $5,316,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after buying an additional 1,224,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock worth $477,138,000 after buying an additional 642,545 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in HubSpot by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 560,088 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $224,763,000 after acquiring an additional 449,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HubSpot by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,856 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $119,129,000 after acquiring an additional 167,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,214 shares of the software maker's stock worth $199,533,000 after acquiring an additional 165,931 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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