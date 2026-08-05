HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $924.0 million-$925.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.2 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.230-13.310 EPS.

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HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.14. 3,926,024 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,103. The company's 50-day moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.83. HubSpot has a one year low of $169.63 and a one year high of $525.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.31 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. HubSpot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.230-13.310 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $382.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $1,879,265.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,792,650. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan acquired 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 25,500 shares valued at $5,316,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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