Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM - Get Free Report) NYSE: HBM has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.56.

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Several equities analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Barclays set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$29.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$12.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.48. The stock has a market cap of C$12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.10.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM - Get Free Report) NYSE: HBM last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 27.86%.The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.87%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay TSX, NYSE: HBM is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum.

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