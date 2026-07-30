Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.3167.

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

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Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,670 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.3% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,214 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.5%

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $761.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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