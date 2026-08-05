Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.120-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.32.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 86,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,902. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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