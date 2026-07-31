Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Major Shareholder Buys 52,104 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp bought 52,104 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $312,102.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,094,190 shares in the company, valued at $30,514,198.10. This represents a 1.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hartree Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 47,708 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $285,770.92.

On Monday, July 20th, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 17,842 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $106,873.58.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 600 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $3,594.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 4,634 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,757.66.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 271,302 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,672.94.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Hartree Partners, Lp bought 288,111 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,694,092.68.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hartree Partners, Lp bought 204,789 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $1,163,201.52.

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Hudson Technologies Stock Up 4.1%

HDSN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 479,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,796. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $254.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.15 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hudson Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,416 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

Further Reading

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