Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Down 80.1% in June

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,480 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the June 15th total of 7,419 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

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Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of BOSSY remained flat at $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOSSY. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOSSY

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG is a German luxury fashion group that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of apparel, accessories and footwear under its two core brands, BOSS and HUGO. The company's product portfolio spans men's and women's business wear, casual collections and athleisure, as well as fragrances, eyewear and leather goods. Hugo Boss operates through a multi-channel network that includes directly operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty retailers.

Founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, the company originally produced workwear and uniforms before pivoting to high-end fashion in the latter half of the 20th century.

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