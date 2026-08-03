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Humacyte (HUMA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Humacyte logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Humacyte is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens Monday, August 10. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.10 per share and revenue of approximately $1.12 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 14 at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • The company’s prior quarter showed a $0.09-per-share loss, slightly better than estimates, but revenue of $0.49 million fell well short of the $1.46 million consensus. Humacyte continues to report sharply negative profitability metrics.
  • HUMA recently traded near $0.65, close to its one-year low of $0.55, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $6.25. Seven analysts rate the stock a Buy, compared with one Sell rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $1.1190 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Humacyte had a negative net margin of 4,836.06% and a negative return on equity of 2,914.18%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. On average, analysts expect Humacyte to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humacyte Price Performance

HUMA opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.93. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUMA. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Humacyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humacyte

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius acquired 56,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $49,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 148,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,262. The trade was a 62.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander sold 45,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $41,298.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 267,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,491.70. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,055 shares of the company's stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 520,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 624,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,837,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 429,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 5,308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 2,590,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,631,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,485,152 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company's proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient's own tissue. Humacyte's primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company's lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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