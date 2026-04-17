Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,937,118 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 4,977,893 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,708,634 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

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Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Humana secured a $30 million settlement from Lupin’s U.S. unit over an antitrust claim, a cash recovery that removes litigation uncertainty and modestly improves near-term cash/earnings visibility. Article Title

Humana secured a $30 million settlement from Lupin’s U.S. unit over an antitrust claim, a cash recovery that removes litigation uncertainty and modestly improves near-term cash/earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Humana announced a quarterly dividend of $0.885 per share (record June 26, paid July 31), which supports yield-focused investors and signals board confidence in cash generation. Dividend Announcement

Humana announced a quarterly dividend of $0.885 per share (record June 26, paid July 31), which supports yield-focused investors and signals board confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer discussed Humana’s business on CNBC/linked coverage, increasing retail investor attention — media mentions can boost trading volume and momentum but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Jim Cramer discussed Humana’s business on CNBC/linked coverage, increasing retail investor attention — media mentions can boost trading volume and momentum but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply downgraded Humana from “Hold” to “Strong Sell” and trimmed multiple near- and multi‑year EPS estimates (Q1 2026, FY2026–FY2028 and several 2027 quarters). The downgrade and the handful of small estimate cuts increase selling pressure and signal analyst concerns about near-term profitability. Zacks Research

Zacks Research sharply downgraded Humana from “Hold” to “Strong Sell” and trimmed multiple near- and multi‑year EPS estimates (Q1 2026, FY2026–FY2028 and several 2027 quarters). The downgrade and the handful of small estimate cuts increase selling pressure and signal analyst concerns about near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Humana disclosed a data breach affecting customers in Texas and five other states — this raises potential customer, regulatory and remediation costs and could create reputational headwinds. Data Breach Article

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.09. 1,895,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Humana has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Humana's payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $274.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $222.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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