Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $428.88 and last traded at $411.2380, with a volume of 194111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $407.78.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Humana to Strong-Buy, which can boost investor sentiment and suggests analysts see meaningful upside ahead. Zacks upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded Humana to Strong-Buy, which can boost investor sentiment and suggests analysts see meaningful upside ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings expectations across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly estimates, pointing to improving profitability expectations for Humana.

Analysts raised earnings expectations across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly estimates, pointing to improving profitability expectations for Humana. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial increased its price target to $415 from $320, signaling stronger valuation support for Humana Inc. NYSE: HUM . Truist price target raise

Truist Financial increased its price target to $415 from $320, signaling stronger valuation support for . Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also focused on whether Humana is fully valued after its rally, indicating some debate among investors even as the stock has risen. Yahoo Finance valuation article

Recent articles also focused on whether Humana is fully valued after its rally, indicating some debate among investors even as the stock has risen. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a commentary arguing that second-quarter earnings need to catch up with the stock’s recent move, highlighting valuation concerns rather than a new fundamental event. Seeking Alpha article

Seeking Alpha published a commentary arguing that second-quarter earnings need to catch up with the stock’s recent move, highlighting valuation concerns rather than a new fundamental event. Negative Sentiment: An agreement between Wexner Medical Center and Humana is set to end in October, which could create some uncertainty around future business relationships. Agreement ending article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Humana from $264.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $325.87.

Read Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 283,778 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,330 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $66,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Humana by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 112,501 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Humana by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here