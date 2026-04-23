Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Huntington Bancshares' conference call:

We delivered an outstanding Q1 — adjusted EPS +9%, PPNR +36%, tangible book +9% and management raised the ROTCE target to 18%–19% (2027) with an EPS target of $1.90–$1.93 .

— adjusted EPS +9%, PPNR +36%, tangible book +9% and management raised the ROTCE target to with an EPS target of . Fee businesses outperformed — payments (+21% Y/Y), wealth (+19% Y/Y) and a record capital markets quarter drove management to raise fee revenue growth guidance to 31%–33% , with early revenue synergies materializing.

, with early revenue synergies materializing. Balance sheet and capital position are strong — management added ~ $4B of Fed cash, reports available contingent liquidity ~ 173% of uninsured deposits, LCR 118%, adjusted CET1 in the 9%–10% operating range, and expects Basel III endgame to lower RWAs ~ 7.5%–8% (~80 bps CET1 benefit).

of Fed cash, reports available contingent liquidity ~ of uninsured deposits, LCR 118%, adjusted CET1 in the operating range, and expects Basel III endgame to lower RWAs ~ (~80 bps CET1 benefit). NII and margin outlook was tempered — management now expects NIM in the high 320s (down from mid‑330s), with loan growth expected near the midpoint of the prior range and the $4B Fed cash balance modestly reducing reported NIM.

(down from mid‑330s), with loan growth expected near the midpoint of the prior range and the $4B Fed cash balance modestly reducing reported NIM. Capital return and cost discipline remain priorities — year‑to‑date buybacks >$250M, 2026 repurchase plan increased to $550M and a new $3B authorization announced, while expense growth guidance was tightened and Q4 efficiency ratio is targeted in the mid‑ to low‑54% range.

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Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 13,994,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,880,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 14,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,902.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 943,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,800,903.21. This trade represents a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 17,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $330,423.15. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,398 shares in the company, valued at $802,594.14. This trade represents a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,700 shares of company stock worth $540,401 and sold 98,986 shares worth $1,600,958. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the bank's stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the bank's stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the bank's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the bank's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the bank's stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $21.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.13.

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About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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