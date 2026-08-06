Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.25.

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HURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

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Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock opened at $149.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company's 50-day moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average is $126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.06. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.88 and a 1 year high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.29. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $475.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 24,072 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $3,986,082.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,319,730.41. This trade represents a 24.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,677. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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