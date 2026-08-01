Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $151.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.29. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $475.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 24,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $3,986,082.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,730.41. This represents a 24.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 26,934 shares of company stock worth $4,300,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,172 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huron Consulting Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huron Consulting Group wasn't on the list.

While Huron Consulting Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here