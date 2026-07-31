Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Down 7% - Here's What Happened

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) shares were down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $150.75 and last traded at $152.2620. 517,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 299,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.76.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 7.1%

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.12. The business's 50-day moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.29. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $475.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at $900,460.75. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $70,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,686.44. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $314,519 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,661,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,719 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $73,092,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,454,000 after buying an additional 162,706 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $130,803,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 964.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,443 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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