Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 12.8% - Here's Why

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.89 and last traded at $88.18. 7,168,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,814,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.14.

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Key Headlines Impacting Hut 8

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on Hut 8 from $138 to $157 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The upgrade reflects confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Benzinga analyst price target report

on Hut 8 from $138 to $157 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The upgrade reflects confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Hut 8’s AI data-center strategy received further attention after reports identified Nvidia as the likely tenant behind a planned $50 billion Texas data center. A major customer or strategic relationship with Nvidia could significantly strengthen Hut 8’s long-term AI infrastructure narrative, although the report did not represent a confirmed company announcement. Nvidia Texas data center report

after reports identified Nvidia as the likely tenant behind a planned $50 billion Texas data center. A major customer or strategic relationship with Nvidia could significantly strengthen Hut 8’s long-term AI infrastructure narrative, although the report did not represent a confirmed company announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Hut 8 is increasingly being grouped with AI infrastructure and cryptocurrency stocks. Coverage of newly listed bitcoin miner Ionic highlighted Hut 8’s shift toward AI, potentially improving investor awareness of the company’s strategic repositioning, but offering no new financial details about HUT. Ionic Nasdaq debut and Hut 8 AI shift

Coverage of newly listed bitcoin miner Ionic highlighted Hut 8’s shift toward AI, potentially improving investor awareness of the company’s strategic repositioning, but offering no new financial details about HUT. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings caution is weighing on the stock. Benzinga reported that HUT declined ahead of its confirmed earnings date, while Zacks expects second-quarter earnings to decline and sees an unfavorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Investors may be limiting positions until management provides updated results and guidance. Why Hut 8 stock is falling Hut 8 Q2 earnings preview

Benzinga reported that HUT declined ahead of its confirmed earnings date, while Zacks expects second-quarter earnings to decline and sees an unfavorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Investors may be limiting positions until management provides updated results and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Maxim Group’s forecasts point to sizable ongoing losses. Its estimates call for negative EPS in every reported period through fiscal 2028, including losses of $3.69 per share in 2026 and $14.81 in 2027. Those projections contrast with the company’s long-term AI opportunity and reinforce concerns over profitability and execution.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. Compass Point set a $195.00 target price on Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Hut 8 from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.09.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.65). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%.The business had revenue of $139.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,010. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,922,250. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,724 shares of company stock worth $12,184,340. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 4,669,387.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,062,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,629,000 after buying an additional 4,062,367 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 by 1,425.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 431,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the first quarter worth $7,036,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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