Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Down 8.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $92.57 and last traded at $92.76. 4,663,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,817,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.16.

The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.72). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%.The business had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

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More Hut 8 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 reported progress on its transition from bitcoin mining to a power-first AI infrastructure platform. Its first two campuses now represent 949 MW of contracted IT capacity, approximately $26.6 billion in expected aggregate base-term contract value and more than $1.75 billion in expected average annual NOI. Hut 8 Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hut 8 reported progress on its transition from bitcoin mining to a power-first AI infrastructure platform. Its first two campuses now represent 949 MW of contracted IT capacity, approximately $26.6 billion in expected aggregate base-term contract value and more than $1.75 billion in expected average annual NOI. Positive Sentiment: The company secured $7.5 billion of fully amortizing, investment-grade project financing without equity dilution or recourse to Hut 8, supporting large-scale campus construction while limiting parent-level balance-sheet risk.

The company secured $7.5 billion of fully amortizing, investment-grade project financing without equity dilution or recourse to Hut 8, supporting large-scale campus construction while limiting parent-level balance-sheet risk. Positive Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target to $138 but maintained a “Buy” rating, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed its “Buy” rating with a $124 target. The targets imply substantial potential upside based on recent trading levels. Analyst Ratings

Needham lowered its price target to $138 but maintained a “Buy” rating, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed its “Buy” rating with a $124 target. The targets imply substantial potential upside based on recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Management said adjusted EBITDA improved and gross margin expanded to 64%, suggesting operating performance may strengthen as the AI infrastructure transition develops. Hut 8 Q2 2026: Buy The Transition Before It Shows In Earnings

Management said adjusted EBITDA improved and gross margin expanded to 64%, suggesting operating performance may strengthen as the AI infrastructure transition develops. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity included 25,995 call contracts, about 25% above typical volume, indicating elevated investor interest but not necessarily a confirmed directional signal.

Unusually heavy options activity included 25,995 call contracts, about 25% above typical volume, indicating elevated investor interest but not necessarily a confirmed directional signal. Negative Sentiment: The quarterly results disappointed on a reported basis: GAAP EPS was a loss of $1.27 versus the $0.55 expected loss, while revenue of $72.66 million missed the $79.37 million consensus estimate. The company also posted a negative net margin of 109.77%. Hut 8 Earnings Report

The quarterly results disappointed on a reported basis: GAAP EPS was a loss of $1.27 versus the $0.55 expected loss, while revenue of $72.66 million missed the $79.37 million consensus estimate. The company also posted a negative net margin of 109.77%. Negative Sentiment: Investors may remain cautious because the AI campus pipeline and long-term contract value require substantial execution, while near-term GAAP results remain exposed to bitcoin price volatility and transition-related costs.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 30,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $3,544,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,437.98. This represents a 62.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Amy Marie Wilkinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,015,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 262,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,418,066.08. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,206 shares of company stock worth $11,376,242. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 by 42.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company's stock.

Hut 8 Stock Down 8.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 4.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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